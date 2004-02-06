Rise in temperatures signals increase in mischief 6/2/2004

An increase in the number of incidents of criminal mischief as well as burglaries and thefts in the past few weeks has been noted in the police log published by the Plum Advance Leader.

These types

Full Story…

Board OKs agreement for sign at high school 6/2/2004

In addition to accepting a preliminary version of the 2004-05 budget and voting to keep Plum as a kindergarten through sixth grade school district at the elementary level, Plum Borough School Board al

Full Story…

District to save on utility bills 6/2/2004

Everyone would like to have lower utility bills to pay at the end of every month. Plum Borough School District is no exception.

And, that is where Cost Cutters comes in.

Cost Cutters is an indepen

Full Story…

Organizers finalizing activities 6/2/2004

With less than a month to go until the opening ceremonies, the Plum Community Festival Committee is working to finalizing plans for the festival, which will be held Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June

Full Story…

Initial checkpoint a ‘major success’ 6/2/2004

Vehicles were stopped, information was given out, tests were administered and in some cases suspects were taken in to custody as the initial operation of the Eastern Suburb’s DUI Task Force was conduc

Full Story…

Plum resident earns teaching award 6/2/2004

Maria Franco de Gomez, instructor in Spanish, is the recipient of the 2004 Excellence in Teaching Award for full-time faculty at Penn State New Kensington.

The award recognizes a faculty member’s c

Full Story…

Vacation Bible School slated for June 14 week 6/2/2004

The Holiday Park Church of Christ will have a Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. each day. The theme is “Lord, I Lift Your Name on High.” There are cla

Full Story…

Former chief, borough agree to settlement 6/2/2004

Former Plum Police Chief Terry Focareta has agreed with borough officials to accept $510,000 in a settlement of his whistle-blower lawsuit. A federal judge had ruled in October that Focareta had been

Full Story…

Aqua Swim Club accepting family memberships for ’04 6/2/2004

Plum Aqua Swim Club located along Saltsburg Road is accepting 2004 memberships. The pool opened over Memorial Day weekend featuring tubular slides, diving board, baby pool and large pool with a new he

Full Story…